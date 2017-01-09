UPDATE: Lanes reopened on M6 Northbound after vehicle overturns

A lane has now been reopened on the Northbound carriageway of the M6 between junctions 34 and 35 (Carnforth) after a vehicle overturned this morning (9 January).

The accident happened after a heavy goods vehicle and a car collided, say fire services.

Ambulance and fire services attended the scene at around 8am and one patient was transferred to Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "No-one was trapped and there was no fire but firefighters ensured there were no remaining hazards in respect of fire, fuel or oil spillage or debris."

The accident caused severe delays to drivers on this route.

