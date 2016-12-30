Police are urging drivers to take care in icy conditions

Lancashire police are warning drivers to take extra care when driving in icy conditions after a number of accidents were recorded on the roads across Lancashire yesterday (29 December).

At around 8am a driver on Longridge Road in Ribbleton had to have his van recovered after he skidded on the ice and hit a fence post. Police were also called to a collision on Old Bridge Lane in Poulton le Fylde near the Shard Inn after a collision due to icy road conditions. Later, at around 8.30, another driver on Beechwood Drive in Thornton-Cleveleys skidded and hit a parked car. Nobody was injured in any of the incidents, say police.

The police would like to remind drivers of the following tips and advice for driving in icy conditions.

• Decrease your speed and leave yourself plenty of room to stop.

• If your tyres are making virtually no noise this could be a sign that you are driving on ice.

• Brake gently to avoid skidding. If your wheels start to lock up, ease off the brake.

• Turn on your lights to increase your visibility to other motorists and keep your lights and windscreen clean.

• Be especially careful on bridges and infrequently travelled roads, which will freeze first.

• Even at temperatures above freezing, if the conditions are wet, you might encounter ice in shady areas or on exposed roadways like bridges.

• Do not assume your vehicle can handle all conditions. Even four-wheel and front-wheel drive vehicles can encounter trouble on winter roads.

• If travelling far, plan accordingly before leaving the house and ensure your mobile phone is suitably charged.

Police also recommend keeping the following emergency equipment in your car:

Properly inflated spare tyre, wheel wrench, functional jack, shovel, toolkit, bag of salt, tool kit, ice scraper, A torch, warm clothes, wellies, rope, first-aid kit, jump leads and a small amount of food and water.