Casualty airlifted away from serious motorway incident

The northbound carriageway of the M6 has been closed in Lancashire due to a serious incident.

The incident happened between junction 33 at Galgate and junction 34 at Lancaster.

The North West Air Ambulance attended but has now left scene with a casualty.

However the motorway is expected to remain closed for several hours to allow the North West Motorway Police Group to carry out a full investigation.

A diversion has been implemented with traffic to follow the hollow triangle symbol.

Exit the M6 at junction 33 and take the A6 north via Lancaster, at the junction with the A683 turn right and travel east to re-join the M6 at junction 34.

Traffic heading towards the area is advised to allow additional travelling time.