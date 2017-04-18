Three-week Morecambe prom closure for resurfacing

Just over a mile of Morecambe promenade will be closed for three weeks for final touches on the first phase of a multi-million pound project.

Signed diversions are in place for pedestrians and cyclists so resurfacing work can take place between Lord Street and Happy Mount Park as part of the upgrade to the town’s wave reflection wall.

Following the laying of the surfacing, new seating will be installed.

Andrew Dobson, chief officer (regeneration and planning) at Lancaster City Council, said: “The repair and replacement of the wave reflection wall is a vitally important project for Morecambe and will protect 13,000 properties from flooding.

“It will provide the highest practical level of flood protection whilst ensuring the promenade continues to reflect the beauty of the Bay, and a vital part of ensuring that is the new surfacing.

“We’re now at a critical stage of phase one and closure of the promenade is necessary for this important work to take place. We’ve timed it for after the Easter break to effect as few people as possible and hope people will bear with us because the new surfacing will perfectly complement the seafront.”

Phase 2 will see a full replacement of a 750 metre section of the existing wall between the Midland Hotel and Regent Road, subject to planning permission. Work is due to start in September 2017 and will run until spring 2019.

Phase three will focus on the length of wall between Regent Road and Oakley Road. Here the wall will be repaired, rather than replaced, as it has not deteriorated as badly as other sections. Work is due to start in April.