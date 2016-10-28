Tennis club holds presentation to celebrate success of youngsters

A successful and enjoyable presentation night was held at Lancaster Tennis Club on Friday.

This celebrated the great results of the three junior tennis teams in the 2016 season.

It is only three years since the club first entered teams in the local leagues and this makes the success of the U17 and U14 teams so remarkable.

In 2015 the U17 team won Division Two in the Fylde League and gained promotion to Division One, which they won easily in 2016 after a tremendous season of victories in both singles and doubles.

A new U17 team was then entered in Division Two and they also won the league at a canter after some close matches and thrilling wins, achieving the double.

This season’s U14 team finished a creditable fourth in the division, which was a very good result considering the young age of most of the players.

At Friday’s celebration night, team manager Alan Main presented the two Fylde league trophies and individual medals to each member of the winning teams.

The U14 team members were also presented with certificates of achievement.

He said: “ We congratulate our juniors for their tremendous performances and enthusiasm and thank junior organiser Pat Clelland and coach Eden Parkinson, as well as all the parents, for their fantastic commitment and support.”