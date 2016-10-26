Table tennis: Sensational Smith in superb form

Trimpell player Dave Smith recorded a mammoth points haul this week in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League, playing for two teams in a single night.

In his first match Smith took all nine points playing away for Trimpell Bulldogs against Morecambe B, Bulldogs winning convincingly 29 points to six on the night.

Despite the defeat the Morecambe B team were undeterred with Ellis and Westworth winning the doubles 3-2 against proven Bulldogs duo Carr and Goymer, gaining the Morecambe B team vital points.

In his second match of the evening Smith stepped up to the Trimpell Raptors team, who hosted Garstang B.

Raptors ran out 30 points to three winners with Smith once again taking nine points alongside Carl and Paul Stebbing.

Lancaster University A kicked off their season at home to St Lukes B, with Uni A winning 27-7 on the night, Daniel Clarke and Nicole Finn taking nine points each.

St Lukes A hosted University B with St Lukes A side winning 29 -9.

Peter Baxendale and John Howarth took nine points each, closely followed by Matthew Price with eight.

University B’s strongest resistance came from Mathew George , who won five points for the away team.

Garstang Anihilators welcomed Trimpell City with Anihilators winning 27 points to nine, Graham Coupe, Tommy Kennedy and Tom Clarke all taking nine points each.