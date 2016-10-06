Table tennis: Raptors too good for Morecambe B

The three juniors who made up the Morecambe B team played well against the top senior team, Trimpell Raptors, in the recent Kennon Trophy semi-final.

Matthew Westworth, Bradley Wilkinson and Toby Ellis are the youngest players in the local senior league and met their match against David Gott, Carl and Paul Stebbing.

Raptors leapt into an early match lead when Gott and Paul Stebbing won the first two sets of the match.

Ellis and Westworth pulled two sets back but could not prevent the trophy favourites from winning a place in the final with a 5-2 match result.

The junior training sessions at Morecambe CHS will continues this season.

For more information call 01524 781000.