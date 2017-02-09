Student flats approved at Lancaster ‘eyesore’ site

Plans to build 168 new student flats on derelict land in south Lancaster have been given the go ahead.

The plans for the former filter house on the A6 between Lancaster University and Galgate were approved by the city council’s planning committee, despite concerns that the site was “isolated” and had no amenities.

Lancaster University also objected “in the strongest possible terms” on the basis of planning policy conflict, sustainability of the site, highway safety concerns, a lack of amenities and noise.

The site is sandwiched between the A6 and the West Coast Main Line, and the plans comprise of one large and one smaller block of flats, made from a mixture of stone and timber.

It falls within the boundary of the “garden village” proposals for south Lancaster, which include plans for up to 3,000 new homes.

Council leader Eileen Blamire likened the buildings to beach huts, and said: “I would love to see that site developed, but there are many reasons why I don’t like it.

Coun Andy Kay said the site was neither “in town or on campus” and was inappropriate for student accommodation.

Ward Coun Helen Helme said: “People always ask me what on earth is going on with that site. It’s an eye sore.

“It’s very accessible to the university, and in my opinion it will be a nice gateway (to the city)”.