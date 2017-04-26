Slyne slump goes on at Tempest

Slyne-with-Hest went down 5-1 at Tempest United on Saturday as their end of season struggles continued in the West Lancashire Premier Division.

Stefan Dixon scored the only goal for the Bottomdale Road men who now sit 12th in the table with two games left to play.

The first of those comes at 11th-placed Turton on Saturday, Ian Roe’s side finishing their season with a string of away games.

Slyne host their AGM tonight, Tuesday, at Slyne Memorial Hall.

The evening starts at 7.30pm with all registered players and 100 club members welcome to attend.

Garstang, fifth, were 1-0 winners over Vickerstown on Saturday.

Gary Fawcett scored the only goal of the game 10 minutes before the interval.

Lee Baker’s Riversiders play the first of four games in seven days at Turton tonight, Tuesday.

Garstang will be looking to make up ground on fourth in the table Euxton Villa, sitting eight points back with five games in hand.