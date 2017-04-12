Slyne held to goalless draw

Slyne-with-Hest were held to a goalless draw by Lostock St Gerards on Saturday.

The game pitting 11th against 15th in the West Lancashire Premier Division was far from a classic on a difficult Bottomdale Road pitch with Ian Roe’s hosts content to get another point on the board.

Slyne play their final home game against fourth in the table Euxton Villa this Saturday, April 15, before finishing the season with four away games.

Near neighbours Garstang, fifth, were without a game on Saturday but reached the final of the Richardson Cup on Tuesday night with a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Tempest United.

After Jack Burke had opened the scoring just before half-time, Jon Halliwell levelled on the hour mark before Dave Jack bagged what turned out to be the winner on 73 minutes.

This Saturday, Baker’s Riversiders travel to Coppull United.