Shop’s bid to keep the community alive

A Lancaster convenience store has taken on the role of post office in a bid to keep the community spirit alive.

The Londis shop in Noel Road, on the Vale estate, now hosts the post office which was previously based across the road.

The Post Office Local offers all the services which its predecessor did, except for insurance services.

Londis owner Kalvinder Dhillon said: “It’s beneficial for the community. We are trying to keep the community together.

“We have been here for 27 years and we want to keep everything going.

“When the Post Office closed the business opposite us as part of their closures earlier this year, we decided to take it on. It’s more work for us but it’s about keeping that vibrancy in the community.

“It has been a challenge but a nice one and people have been very supportive and we extend our thanks to our existing customers and to our new customers. It has been a very positive response.”