Search called off for man missing in River Lune

The search has been called off for a man missing after going into the River Lune.

At 2.20pm on Wednesday April 26, the Coastguard requested the Morecambe RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew to assist police and local coastguard teams to search for a man reported seen entering the River Lune, near Glasson Dock, approximately 45 minutes earlier.

The inshore rescue hovercraft was launched onto the river, near the Golden Ball Hotel, at Snatchems and proceeded to the search area; joining Fleetwood lifeboat, a Coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon and the police helicopter in looking for the man.

The volunteers continued to search, without success, until 8.30pm when the HM Coastguard co-ordinating team stood them down. The hovercraft re-launched from the Stone Jetty at 8am on Thursday April 27, proceeding to search the shoreline from the Stone Jetty, along the coast to Sunderland Point and then up the River Lune before being stood down at 11.50 am, as the casualty had not been located.

The crew recovered the hovercraft at Snatchems; returning to station by road.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Kevin Jackson, said: “Sadly, in spite of our best efforts, we were unable to locate the casualty. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”