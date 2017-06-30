Seafood festival returns to Morecambe this weekend

A second annual celebration of seafood comes to the Midland Hotel this weekend.

The hotel’s Seafood Festival includes a sold-out event for 120 guests on Saturday evening and activities open to the public on Sunday from 11am.

Sunday’s events include a seafood and farmers market at the hotel, a Laurent Perrier champagne and oyster bar, artisan gin bar, craft beer bar, seafood stalls, live entertainment from the Steven Wren quartet, and hands-on displays of how to smoke fish and meats and prepare seafood dishes from The Midland Hotel’s Sun Terrace.