Same pose but taken sixty years apart

A couple who married in Morecambe in 1956 reenacted their wedding pose 60 years on.

Ian and Evelyn Rees tied the knot at St Barnabas Church in Morecambe but had to bring the wedding forward because the bridegroom was being posted to the Middle East.

One of their wedding photos shows the couple arm-in-armand looking lovingly into each other’s eyes, and during their diamond wedding anniversary celebrations, the couple recreated the same pose.

Ian, 81, and Evelyn, 80, have fond memories of their time spent in Morecambe and only visited the town earlier this year.

Ian was 11 and Evelyn was 16 when they both moved to Morecambe with their parents.

Evelyn said: “In those days there was lots to do for the youngsters. We used to go dancing at the Winter Gardens, theWest End Pier and The Floral Hall.

“I was 18 and Ian was 20 when we met at the Winter Gardens. We married and then after a week’s honeymoon in Edinburgh, Ian, who was in the RAF, was posted to the Middle East.

“I carried on living in Morecambe and worked at Radio Rentals where I had loads of friends. When Ian came back from the Middle East he couldn’t find a job so we moved away.

“We lived in WallaseyNottingham and Manchester, where we have been for the past 25 years.”

Ian and Evelyn had two sons, Peter, 59 and David, 57, and have four grandchildren, one greatgrandchild and another due in November.

Evelyn said: “I think Morecambe was the best move my mum and dad ever made. “

Ian still enjoys flying moderl aeroplanes, racing model boats and flying drones.

Evelyn said: “Being married for 60 years is an achievement and we got a card from the Queen. We are looking forward to another 10 years!”