‘Rock star’ Alfie charms Morecambe festival crowd

An 11-year-old music lover brought the house down with a touching duet at the Morecambe Music Festival weekend.

Alfie Watkins from Morecambe earned a standing ovation when he joined singer Stuart Michaels on stage at the festival after-party.

Alfie sang ‘Angels’ by Robbie Williams with Stuart then dedicated it to his dad and his late grandfather.

The audience in the Exchange pub sang along, clapped and cheered. Later Alfie, who has Down's Syndrome, became a star on social media too as people praised his performance; some saying it had moved them to tears.

Alfie Watkins and Stuart Michaels.



Stuart, who invited Alfie up onto stage during his set at the West End pub on Sunday, was main organiser of the Morecambe Music Festival which pulled massive crowds into town on Saturday.

He told Alfie: “This weekend I organised a festival and it’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life and it was brilliant.

“I couldn’t have thought of a better way to finish my weekend than having you up on stage with me. It’s a pleasure.”

Alfie, a pupil at the Loyne School in Lancaster, also sang ‘Red’ by Daniel Merriweather.



His proud mum Judie said afterwards: “Alfie loves singing.

“He does a lot of music at school. He loves Elvis and Michael Jackson.

“On the Saturday he dressed up as Elvis for the music festival but he wasn't willing to go (in the pubs). It depends on how he feels.

“But we went into the Exchange on Sunday and he had a great day. Stuart was very accommodating.

“Alfie’s been telling everybody that he’s a rock star now!”