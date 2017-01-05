REVIEW: Young food fan spills the beans on her dining experience

Little Leila Costello loves food so much she decided to write about it. The eight-year-old has shared her experience of dining at Quite Simply French in Lancaster.

For my birthday I asked mum and dad if we could go for a meal at Quite Simply French.

We booked a table for their Christmas early bird menu.

There were six of us, my nana and pops who love French food too. The sixth person is my brother Charlie – he has no idea about French food - his favourite meal is macaroni cheese!

When we got there we had a lovely welcome from Laura and Rob who remembered me from my last visit – I tried frogs legs and swordfish which were yummy.

When you go in you are also met by a lobster tank which is great fun, we kept checking to see whether any had been put in the pot by the chef.

The restaurant looked glamorous and festive – many happy people were celebrating Christmas and sharing cracker jokes throughout the night.

I spent a long time looking at the menu and ordered smoked king prawns sautéed in olive oil, garlic and onion to start with and grilled hake for my main course.

I enjoyed the food – I can’t really criticise the chef because it all tasted great, but I had to have some help peeling the prawns, they have googly eyes – which freaked me out!

It was very busy in the restaurant – the food took a little long to come but this was only due to QSF being so popular for Christmas parties.

I think QSF is my favourite place to eat in Lancaster – the early bird menu also meant that the evening was not too expensive which is important to my dad.

If you are thinking of going to QSF I would say you will have a fantastic time but make sure you bring some of your own cracker jokes – they need improvement.

A big thank you to Jen and all of the team I hope to see you soon.