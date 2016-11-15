Ready to dance at biggest school festival in county

Local schools will take part in the Lancashire Schools Dance Festival at The Guild Hall, Preston tomorrow night (November 16).

More than 500 young people from 21 schools will dance in the annual event, now in its 13th year.

This year’s theme for the festival is ‘Once Upon a Time’ using the inspiration of literature.

Appearing will be Torrisholme Primary School in Morecambe, Our Lady’s Catholic College and Ryelands Primary School from Lancaster, as well as Bolton-le-Sands Primary School and schools from Burnley, Garstang, Preston, Lytham, Bamber Bridge, Silverdale, Rossendale, Poulton-le-Fylde, Bamber Bridge and South Ribble.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets for anyone wishing to attend the performance cost £7.50 for adults and £4.50 for children. To book a ticket, call the Guild Hall on 01772 804444 or visit www.prestonguildhall.com/events/view/240 or www.prestonguildhall.com/contact-us