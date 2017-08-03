Prosecco Festival comes to Lancaster

Have your say

Prosecco lovers are in for a treat as the city welcomes a festival dedicated to the sparkling drink.

The Sparkling Prosecco event takes place at Lancaster Town Hall on Friday September 15 and Saturday September 16.

Organised by Prosecco Festivals UK and ROKI Leisure Ltd, the festival will feature more than 20 different types of prosecco, champagne and a range of cocktails.

There will be three sessions to choose from, one on the Friday at 6.30pm-11pm and two on the Saturday, 12noon-5pm and 6.30pm-11pm.

And for those of you looking for something a little bit different the festival will also be providing a gin bar featuring a range of quality gins and gin based cocktails plus a range of craft ales.

There will also be soft drinks, mocktails and food on offer, including chocolates, sweet treats and savouries.

Live music and entertainment will provided throughout each session.

“The ‘Sparkling Prosecco Event’ is not to be missed and what a perfect way to meet up with your friends and have a fantastic time with a real difference,” said a Prosecco Festival UK spokesman.

“And as an added bonus you first glass of prosecco is free.”

You can buy your tickets at the website via http://proseccoeventsuk.com/.

The town hall has played host to many drink festivals over the years including Beerfest and a festival dedicated to gin.