Preston and Lancaster diddi dance teacher wins award

A Preston and Lancaster dance teacher has won an award in recognition of her high standards.

Nicola Buccelli, who runs Lancaster Preston and Kendal diddi dance classes, took home the diddi deliverer award which applauds the franchisee who is running their business at the highest standards.

Nicola said: “I’m so proud to be recognised for all the hard work and commitment to diddi dance. The principles of diddi dance are so simple yet so important and for me to be able to offer the classes in my local area makes me incredibly proud.”

Founder, Anne-Marie Martin, said: “Nicola won this award because she is an inspiration to the network. She has attention to detail, is a positive role model and juggles all the elements of her franchise brilliantly.”

Nicola, formerly a professional dancer, has been teaching the diddi dance classes across Lancaster, Preston and Kendal for five years. She is the only diddi dance franchisee to have won awards at three consecutive diddi dance conferences, competing against more than 40 other teams.

Diddi dance Lancaster, Preston and Kendal has also been accredited by the Children’s Activity Association, as a testament it has a great relationship with many of the local nursery and preschools where they run sessions that compliment the Earky Years Foundation Scheme.