Labour leader visit slammed by Morecambe’s MP

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris said Jeremy Corbyn should “sort out his own constituency in London before coming here and being negative about Morecambe.

Mr Morris launched his attack on the Labour leader after he visited the town to meet youth and community volunteers in the West End.

Photo Neil Cross Jeremy Corbyn visiting Sustainability Morecambe at Stanley's Youth and Community Centre

Mr Corbyn praised Morecambe, posed with our Eric statue but also said improvements can be made.

He also spoke to Labour party members at an event at the Carleton.

Speaking the day after Mr Corbyn’s visit, Conservative Mr Morris said: “He emailed me to say he was in Morecambe as he was arriving on the link road I secured the funding for.

“If he had given me more warning I would have quite happily have had a debate in front of his staged crowd why foodbank figures in Islington where he is the MP are much higher than here and after three decades of being their MP his youth unemployment and claimant levels are also far higher and he presides over the third highest child poverty levels in the country.

Jeremy Corbyn at the Eric Morecambe statue during his visit to Morecambe.

“This proves he has nothing to offer us but more false promises and higher taxes.

“Corbyn should sort out his own constituency in London before coming here and being negative about Morecambe.”

Mr Corbyn spoke to volunteers from Stanley’s youth and community centre in the West End and partner organisations such as Lancaster Boys and Girls Club and Sustainability Morecambe on Friday.

He was told of a child who came into Stanley’s who was so hungry they had taken food out of a bin and heard from a man who has been sanctioned by the DWP and hasn’t received any benefits since May.

He told The Visitor: “I had a run along the promenade this morning and said hello to Eric. It was lovely. I also bought a teapot in the British Heart Foundation charity shop whilst I was here.

“Coastal towns like Morecambe face huge challenges, the traditional two week holidays are now taken abroad.

“Improvements can be made especially to the rail network and special events help.”

Mr Corbyn also popped in to the Study Room pub in Lancaster on Thursday.