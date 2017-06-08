PICTURES AND VIDEO: Lancaster bandstand demolition

Work continues this week to demolish an historic bandstand at a Lancaster park.

The bandstand at Ryelands Park is being removed piece by piece this week after standing derelict for a number of years.

The Bandstand in Ryelands Park, Lancaster

It has been a feature at the park since the 1960s and has been the subject of repeated vandalism over the years, according to Lancaster City Council.

In these pictures the bandstand is shown in its final days as the roof is slowly taken apart. Pigeons could be seen flying away from inside the rooftop as the diggers moved in on Monday.

A petition was set up by Kamilla Elliott to save the bandstand but it did not reach the required funding to restore it.

