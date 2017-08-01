Pensioner punched on Lancaster cycle track

Have your say

A 69-year-old man was attacked while riding his bike on the cycle track.

The man was assaulted on the cycle way near Lancaster Asda car park on Monday evening at around 9.40pm.

As he was cycling along he came across two youths.

One pushed the other towards the cyclist who narrowly avoided hitting the youth.

He then remonstrated with them but as he rode away one of them punched him in the face.

The cyclist suffered a black eye and a bloody nose and lip.

The man told us he was also attacked on the cycle track in April.

If you can help police with information call 101 or the freephone Crimetstoppers number on 0800 555111.