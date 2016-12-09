Over Kellet conservation area being spoilt by telephone pole

A conservation area is being spoilt by a telephone pole placed without public consultation, say residents in Over Kellet.

Villagers are up in arms over ‘the lack of communication’ from telephone provider BT, after an 11 metre pole was erected near to the community’s conservation area.

“Residents are devastated. They bought their house because of the view and they come home and see a telephone pole outside. It must be difficult,” said Nick Ward who lives in Cockle Hill Barn, Over Kellet.

“The other pole will affect even more people near the conservation area,” he added.

The pole on Lakeland Fells View Cottage is set to join a new one which has been marked out on one of the village greens. The green, near Kirkby Lonsdale Road, is surrounded by Listed properties.

Mr Ward said BT have failed to follow the Electronic Communications Code, which requires BT to seek out the best location for new infrastructure.

“If they followed the code none of this would have happened, instead we have this bully boy approach,” said the 67-year-old.

“The lines can go across roofs of houses.”

A BT Openreach spokesman said: “Openreach is permitted to erect poles up to 15m high on public land without planning permission and without a consultation.

“There are many factors that have to be taken into consideration when erecting a pole, putting it in the correct position to provide a service to a business or resident; the location of existing underground networks such as those installed by utilities and ensuring access is available to the pole. All of the required procedures were followed.

“If the community would like the pole to be moved they can get in touch at www.ournetwork.openreach.co.uk/altering-our-network/when-you-want-our-network-moved.aspx.” A meeting is being arranged between residents, BT and a council conservation officer.