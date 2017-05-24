Off-duty female officer among Manchester Arena victims

An off-duty female police officer was among the victims of the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed the news as he gave an update on the investigation.

He told reporters: "Very sadly I can confirm one of the victims is a serving police officer. In respect of the family's wishes I will make no further comment at this stage."

The BBC reported that the officer was with her husband and two children.

All three were injured, the husband critically, the corporation said.

Sources said the family are from Cheshire.

Cheshire Police declined to comment and referred inquiries to Greater Manchester Police.