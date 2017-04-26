Dog undergoes unique gender reassignment surgery

It was a complex and time-consuming operation for award-winning veterinary surgeon Ross Allan at The Pets’n’Vets Roundhouse Vet hospital on the southside, who has just succesfully performed gender reassignment surgery on a Jack Russell Terrier.

The owner of Molly, a cute little Jack Russell, took her pet along to the Veterinary Hospital in Glasgow’s Pollokshaws when she became concerned about its behaviour.



Molly’s excited behaviour was causing discomfort and physical injury.



Ross Allan, the 2017 BSAVA Melton Award winner for contributions to small animal practice, explained: “Molly was what is defined medically as a male pseudo hermaphrodite or more commonly ‘intersex’. Her particular anatomy meant that whilst Molly appeared to be a female, closer examination revealed elements of both male and female external genitalia and unfortunately this was leading to significant genital discomfort.



“If left untreated this risked her developing a long-term and debilitating condition. We decided that the very best solution for Molly was to proceed with definitive surgery to create an anatomical situation which would avoid ongoing issues or discomfort.”

During the surgical procedure, Ross found that Molly’s internal sexual organs were that of a male, possessing testicles in the place of ovaries within her abdomen. The complex surgical procedure involved removing her pseudo male sexual organ and forming functional female genitalia.



“The surgery was a great success and Molly is much more comfortable and happier as a result. Intersexism is rare, and some cases will not require any treatment at all. In Molly’s case it was a painful condition which was causing problems and surgery was an important step to ensure she is able to go on to live a pain-free life.”



