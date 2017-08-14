10 fires daily from faulty white goods such as washing machines

Faulty white goods cause almost 10 fires a day, new figures suggest.

Washing machines, tumble dryers and fridges are among the household items which have contributed to 9,574 fires in the past three years, according to information released under Freedom of Information laws to the Liberal Democrats.

The party said it had received responses from 30 fire brigades, indicating the total figure is likely to be higher given that it does not include data from around a third of services.

Lib Dem MP and former party leader Tim Farron said the Government urgently needs to act to "prevent a repeat" of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Scotland Yard confirmed in the days after the blaze, in which at least 80 people died, that the fire started in a faulty Hotpoint fridge-freezer.

Mr Farron said: "These shocking figures expose the threat posed by faulty everyday appliances, from fridges to tumble dryers.

"People are sitting with death traps in their homes. The Government urgently needs to act to prevent a repeat of the Grenfell tragedy.

"We need a full review of current standards and tougher measures to ensure all potentially lethal white goods are recalled.

"Landlords and councils should also be required by law to carry out regular electrical safety checks, as is the case for gas."