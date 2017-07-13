New sponsors for Morecambe FC function room

The main function room at Morecambe Football Club has a new sponsor.

Hest Bank-based magazine Local Choice has signed a three-year deal to sponsor the former Wright and Lord Suite.

The suite, used by fans for match-day socialising as well as for various functions, has been sponsored by Morecambe law firm Wright and Lord since the Globe Arena first opened in 2010.

Graham Hodgson, former vice-chairman of Morecambe FC, co-owns Local Choice with Mark Prada.

Rod Taylor, director of Morecambe FC, said: “Wright & Lord Solicitors have been one of our most consistent supporters over the years and I am sure that support will continue over the years.

“During that time the club has benefited by well over £100,000 and we have always been very grateful for that generous support.

“We are delighted that Local Choice has taken on the baton for the function suite.

“It’s great to have Mark Prada, and Graham Hodgson our former vice-chairman, involved.”

Mr Prada said: “Local Choice magazine is proud to have had the opportunity to support local football with Morecambe FC and it is an honour to have Local Choice as the new name and sponsors of the former Wright & Lord suite.

“We have taken the sponsorship of the suite for an initial three year period and we look forward to cheering Morecambe FC on from the start of the 2017/18 season.”

Stephen Wright, director of Wright and Lord and a former Shrimps board member, said:

“The time has come to pass on the baton.

“We have enjoyed our association with this fantastic venue but all sponsorships run their course eventually.”

Mr Wright praised the current Shrimps board who he said are doing “amazing work keeping our club afloat”.

Morecambe FC had a tumultuous 2016/17 season with the club ownership a matter of constant debate. But internal matters at the Globe Arena have settled down in recent months.

“(The directors) should be applauded for those efforts in what are very difficult circumstances,” said Mr Wright.

“They deserve an owner behind them with a truly personal commitment to the long term future of the club.

“I’m sure that would be met by a groundswell of support from local people and businesses alike. We will certainly be there among them.”

News of the change of sponsorship was revealed at the club’s annual gala evening on Saturday.

Morecambe letting agents Purple Property Group had already been announced as the team kit sponsors for the 2017/2018 season.

Mr Taylor also said there was no update on a new sponsor for the Shrimps’ stadium itself.

Previous sponsors Globe Management Services went bust in 2014 a year before their five-year naming rights deal was due to end.

The club has continued to use the name ‘Globe Arena’ while looking for a new sponsor.