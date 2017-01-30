New drug and alcohol detox centre opens in Lancaster

A new residential drug and alcohol detox centre has opened in Lancaster.

The Calico Group has announced that Delphi Medical has secured new premises at Harvey House in Ashton Lane for its Pavilion service.

The 18-bed building is now a wellbeing and addiction centre, providing essential residential detoxification for those suffering from substance and alcohol addiction.

The Pavilion delivers personalised and structured detoxification programmes for people aged 18 or over, as well as a combination of clinical and therapeutic services to help people safely detox, working on addressing the issues that have contributed to their addiction, promoting freedom from dependence.

Delphi Medical recently became a part of The Calico Group, which consists of several innovative charities and businesses working together to make social profit, rather than financial profit, the driving force behind our wide range of high quality services.

This move will see the range of health and wellbeing services provided by The Calico Group across the north west continue to grow.

Sophie Smith, head of business development at Delphi Medical, said: “This is a fantastic move for the Pavilion which, thanks to the new premises, is able to continue providing high quality in patient detoxification within the County and beyond.

We are delighted to have secured bespoke premises, which have been fully refurbished, to build on the huge success of The Pavilion within its first year of opening.

“Many of our group services already provide essential support in the Lancaster area, including SafeNet, Furniture Matters, Floating Support and ACORN Recovery Projects. This move will further strengthen our already strong links with the area, whilst not only being accessible for Lancashire residents, the Pavilion accepts patients from across the country.”

A Pavilion resident said: “The Pavilion is an amazing building, situated on a quiet country road; the scenery is fantastic with beautiful surroundings. In my opinion I have chosen the correct facility for my own detox, it’s like a family home, and the people are brilliant here”

For more information on the Pavilion please visit www.delphipavilion.co.uk.