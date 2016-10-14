Musicians heap praise on Lancaster Music Festival: Who to see and where to go

There’s literally hundreds of musicians descending on Lancaster this weekend for the music festival.

Here’s a snapshot from some of the stars of the show who will be performing this year.

The Howling Clowns

See the festival’s official guide which you can pick up from venues for £1 for more information.

Guy Morris, The Howling Clowns

“The Howling Clowns are pleased to be rockin’ the alcoves at The Merchants again this year.

“The boys are looking forward to the usual conviviality and bonhomie from the patrons of the music festival, making the gig a highlight of their busy schedule.

David Jaggs

“The Howling Clowns are on at 10pm Friday October 14 at The Merchants.”

Darren Leadsom, Plainview, The Low Countries, Paddy Garrigan and the Stroller Priests

“Looking forward to a busy weekend of gigging with three different bands, Plainview (Hall, Saturday 4.30pm and Three Mariners, Sunday 7.30pm) The Low Countries (Storey, Friday 3pm and Lancaster Castle Saturday 1pm) and Paddy Garrigan and the Stroller Priests (Hall, Saturday 8.30pm)”

Beatriz Perez, Sonido

James Fraser

“Sonido are looking forward to bringing a slice of Spain to the festival. We love the fact that everyone goes to see everything - there aren’t cliques and every genre is listened to by the wonderful, chilled crowds. Can’t wait!”

David John Jaggs, The Ragamuffins

“Setting sail for Lancaster Music Festival 2016 are ever jovial indie-pop buccaneers The Ragamuffins, who’ll be unleashing a maelstrom of soulful brass-backed joy at Merchants 1688 on Friday October 14 at 6pm. Get along early as it’ll be bouncing!”

Andy Smith, New Jave Trio

Jak and Chel from Dohnut

“New Jave Trio will be ensuring that The Robert Gillow is once again the place to be after hours on Saturday night during the Lancaster Music Festival, providing funk/afro dance music late into the early morning.

“Due to the Gillow’s situation this is likely to be the last year we do this. NJT will be joined by special guest James Mackie on keyboards.”

Chris Barlow, Hiroshima Twinkie

“I am looking forward to the energy and passion for live music that bursts out in Lancaster during the festival. It’s my birthday weekend and I can’t wait to enjoy our four festival appearances - at the Golden Lion and The Hall on Saturday, in Sun Square on Sunday, then again up at Williamson’s Park Tea Rooms with special guests Montana Wildhack on Sunday night from 7pm.”

Wellington Grosvenor, Dead Man’s Hand

“Apparently we’ve played LMF for the last few years and had some of the biggest and craziest crowds last year. Alls we can remember is whisky and sweat. We’re very excited to be drinking whisky on the main stage at the castle this year in the headlining slot on Friday. We’ll also be drinking whisky in the John O’Gaunt, Stonewell Tavern and the George and Dragon. Our recommendation for the festival is whisky. Whisky.”

Jack Wingad

Dohnut 4, Dohnut (formerly known as eating disorder)

“It’s Dohnut and Captain Hotknives from 9pm at the Storey on Sunday.

“We’re excited to be involved with Lancaster Music Festival and the opportunity to bring a flavour of the festival fields closer to home.

“This summer has seen Dohnut warm up for both The Damned and A Guy Called Gerald; PunkRave by name, PunkRave by nature.”

James Fraser, Greenheart

“Greenheart are always happy to play at LMF. Tip from the top - The Muffin Men at the Storey Friday night - and see Greenheart at Golden Lion Saturday at 5pm and at the Toll House Sunday 2.30pm - Greenheart raring to go!”

David Haworth, Rock It Man

“This city is buzzing with so much great live music, but the festival weekend is always extra special and it is a pleasure and an honour to be part of it. Rock It Man are playing five gigs over the weekend, including three on the Saturday! We are playing Friday night at The Stonewell, Saturday 12pm-2pm at The Merchants, 6pm-8pm at Bar 1725 and 9.30 - midnight at The Study Rooms. Then 3.30pm - 5.30pm at The White Cross on Sunday. We have stocked up the big bucket of percussion, have badges ready to give to the crowd, and have expanded and updated our ‘live jukebox’ to 135 songs. You can even text us live during the gig with your requests. We can’t wait!”

Stephen Hudson, Stephen Hudson & The Fiat Pandas

“There is a cosy autumnal buzz we feel in town during festival weekend. For us it’s a chance to play a different venue (this year we’re playing the Hall, Friday 5.30pm) and the best bit is meeting lots of new faces. Joe and Paul will probably be excited about Northern Soul super-group The Satellites and The Thyme Machine at the Golden Lion on Saturday night. I’ll be there in spirit, changing nappies and throwing talc on the floor.”

Jack Wingad, Divide & Conker

“Being Lancaster born, bread and buttered - the lack of culture and music scene often left me resentful of the place I’ve been growing up in.

“The past three or four years though, my attitude towards the city has completely changed. “The music festival has been a big part in showing me that Lancaster can be an exciting place to be. To be involved with the festival makes me a very happy Jack. It’s my favorite weekend of the year!”