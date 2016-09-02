Motorcyclist, 58, killed in crash

A 58-year-old man has been killed in a motorbike crash.

Police were were called around 10.20am on Thursday, September 1, following reports of an accident on the A588 close to Sand Villa Farm, Cockerham.

They said a 58-year-old man, named as Alan Inman of Poulton, had been riding a white Triumph motorbike travelling from Pilling to Cockerham when he approached a Honda motorbike and tractor in stationary traffic ahead.

As Mr Inman attempted stopping, he collided with the rear of the Honda and front of a HGV travelling in the opposite direction.

He suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rider of the Honda, a 43-year-old man from Poulton, was uninjured.

The road was closed for more than five hours while accident investigators attended.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

Sgt Nigel Ralphson, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts remain with Mr Inman’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are appealing for information and would ask anyone who can help to come forward and contact police.

“If you were in the A588 area and witnessed the incident or saw the Triumph motorbike prior to the collision, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 384 of September 1