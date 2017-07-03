Morecambe to join World Fringe Day celebrations

Morecambe will join in celebrations across the world to mark the first ever World Fringe Day.

World Fringe Day marks 70 years since the birth of the Fringe concept in particular the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Beginning in 1947 the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the single biggest celebration of arts and culture on the planet, taking performing arts to the community, often in unconventional ways.

Now Morecambe is following in its footsteps and will join fringe festivals across the globe on Tuesday July 11.

“World Fringe Day is a fantastic opportunity for people to come together and celebrate all that is great about fringe,” said Matt Panesh and Nick Awde, co-directors of Morecambe Fringe.

“Fringes come in many different shapes and sizes but are united in their dedication to providing platforms for artists to bring their work to new audiences, allowing them to share their ideas and develop their skills.

“We can’t wait for Morecambe to join with our sister fringes for a very special day of worldwide fringe fun.”

There will be a special day of events in the West End to showcase the range of talent in Morecambe and the bay area.

They’ll be giving a taste of some of the exciting shows that will be part of the Morecambe Fringe festival which runs Friday to Sunday, September 8-10.

The Carleton and St Barnabas’ community centre on Regent Road will be the two main venues during the festival, which will include 12 shows over three days.

“What we have got so far is award-winning theatre performers and you come along and take a chance, from the bizarre to the bold, “ said Matt, who has performed as a stand-up poet at Edinburgh Fringe for nine years.

“The West End is a undiscovered jewel, the architecture is spectacular, it’s a paradise.”

Meanwhile the celebration shows on July 11 will run at the Carleton Club and will give audiences a taste of the theatre, comedy and spoken word shows on offer in September – with a chance to meet the performers.

The Carleton Club is also using the day to celebrate its history as the former Alhambra Palace musical hall.

The spark that was ignited in Edinburgh has circled the globe and there are now more than 200 fringes worldwide connecting people, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France and Brazil and everywhere in-between.

For more information visit www.worldfringeday.com.

If you would like to support the Morecambe Fringe Festival then email morecambefringe@gmail.com.