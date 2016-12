Youngsters from Morecambe Sailing Club got first hands experience during a visit to the resort’s lifeboat station.

Taking over Morecambe RNLI’s D class inshore lifeboat, members of Morecambe Sailing Club Youth Team learnt of the work of the RNLI from crew member, James Donnell.

Morecambe Sailing Club is open to all 12 to 18-year-olds, regardless of experience. Members meet every Monday evening from 7pm-9pm (during term time) and have Saturday sailing at least once a month in the sailing season.