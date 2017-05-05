Morecambe resident scoops £1k postcode lottery win

A Morecambe resident has scooped a £1,000 win in the Postcode Lottery.

The postcode LA4 4UN landed People’s Postcode Lottery’s daily prize on Thursday May 4.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: “I’m delighted for our Morecambe player for their win!”

A minimum of 30% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £190 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A local cause that has received support from players is The Fairfield Association, which was awarded £18,300 last year to transform a derelict area into a diverse wildlife garden, involving local schools and group in planting and maintenance.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.