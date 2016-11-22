Morecambe prepares for West End lantern festival

More Music’s annual free Lantern Festival will be illuminating the West End of Morecambe on Wednesday November 30.

The lantern parade will begin from Sandylands School at 6pm, passing the lights display on the way and leading to The Hothouse on Devonshire Road for a range of entertainment and live music.

Entertainment and live music will include Astral Circus Fire Show and Baybeat Streetband.

Other entertainment and activities include: West End Primary School Choir, Bay Youth Voices, Blast Furness, Santa’s Grotto, West End Community Chorus, Stages Singers, A Crooners Christmas with The Billionaires Trio as well as refreshments and the chance to join an instant bell-ringers group.

There is also the chance to come along to The Hothouse for a free drop in lantern-making workshop on Sunday 27 November from 10am until 4pm where you can make your own lantern ready for the parade.

The event is free and all are welcome.