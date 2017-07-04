Morecambe mosaic restored to its former glory

The Morecambe mosaic has been restored to its former glory following a move to a new home on the seafront.

The mosaic, which had graced New Town Square on Euston Road since the 70s, moved last year to the seafront near the RNLI lifeboat station due to the improvements taking place to the pedestrianised section of the town centre.

Having suffered wear and tear over the years, it was in need of some restoration and local artist Shane Johnstone, who also provides maintenance to other art works on the prom, provided the necessary expertise.

Other recent improvements include the opening of a new play area opposite Morecambe Town Hall, which is already proving very popular with local children. It features traditional playground equipment and complements the play area near the Clock Tower that opened last year.

The playground sits on the site of the former construction office for phase one of the project to replace the town’s wave reflection wall.

Adorning the boundary of the playground, which itself is part of the wave reflection wall, is a mural designed by another local artist, Kate Drummond.

Painted by Kate and Rocket01, a Sheffield-based specialising in street art, it was inspired by a recording of Margaret Owen from Sunderland Point, who fishes for salmon in the Lune estuary.

Coun Janice Hanson, Cabinet member with responsibility for economic regeneration and planning, said: “Over the last few years we’ve seen a massive investment taking place in Morecambe.

“The two new play areas by themselves have been extremely popular and are great resources for both the local community and visitors to Morecambe.

“The wave reflection wall is also looking superb and the quality of the workmanship is second to none.

“I’m also pleased that we have been able to restore the Morecambe mosaic and I’d like to personally thank Shane Johnstone for the exceptional quality of his work.”