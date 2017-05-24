Morecambe firefighters climb hills not ladders for charity

Firefighters from Morecambe fire station who are walking 50 miles for charity are aiming to raise £1000.

Eight firefighters, most in their 40s, some with very little hill walking experience, will be leaving Morecambe fire statiion on June 7.

The route will take the fire fighters through Carnforth, Milnthorpe, Levens, join the A5074 past Crossthwaite, Winster, Storrs, Windermere, Ambleside, Skelwith bridge, Chapel stile and join the Cumbria way leading up to the Langdale valley.

On the final leg of the route they will ascend to the Summit of Scafell Pike, Britain’s highest peak at 978 Metres, via the steep Rossett Gill path.

Finally the descent will be into Wasdale Head and onto the finish line.

They aim to complete the route within 20 hours.

The firefighters charity they are raising money for provides a range of services that enhance quality of life for serving and retired firefighters and their families.

Many firefighters have suffered work related injuries and had the opportunity to take advantage of the excellent rehabilitation facilities on offer.

Visit http://www.justgiving.com/morecambefirestationwalk?utm_id=27 if you want to donate.