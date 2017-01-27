Morecambe FC statement due on possible takeover

It is understood that US-based Italian businessman Joseph Cala is back in talks to take over at Morecambe FC – despite the club stating earlier this week that discussions had ended.

The club has said an official statement will follow within the hour.

Football agent Michael Di Stefano, who acts as Mr Cala’s representative, was involved in discussions at the club last week.

And Mr Cala reportedly struck a deal last night with club director Graham Burnard and one-time co-chairman, Abdulrahman Al-Hashemi.

Mr Cala told The Visitor earlier this week his partners were willing to invest in the club if the Morecambe FC board resigned.

But former owner Peter McGuigan said that the club would not be continuing talks with Mr Cala.

There are also reports that staff members have not been paid on time this month.