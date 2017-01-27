MORECAMBE FC LATEST: Plans progress for takeover of club

Plans are moving forward for Italian businessman Joseph Cala to take over at Morecambe FC.

US-based Mr Cala has been in talks with club director Graham Burnard and one-time co-chairman, Abdulrahman Al-Hashemi, over the transfer of the club.

Cala told The Visitor earlier this week his partners were willing to invest in the club if the Morecambe FC board resigned.

But former owner Peter McGuigan had said that the club would not be continuing talks with Mr Cala.

There were also reports that staff members have not been paid on time this month.

A statement released by Morecambe FC this evening said: “We have been informed by representatives of G50 Holdings that Abdulrahman Al-Hashemi has agreed to sell his interest in G50 Holdings Ltd that has a controlling interest in Morecambe Football Club to the Cala Corporation and that the agreement provides for interim finance to secure the ongoing future stability of the club.

“The objective is that Morecambe FC should be a successful and sustainable football club of which the local community can be proud.

“We have been informed by Joseph Cala that the interim finance for creditors and wages will be received no later than Tuesday.

“Cala Corporation will be speaking to the EFL to arrange for clearance to be given to four representatives of theirs to become directors of Morecambe Football Club Ltd.

“Once clearance is given by the EFL the current board of directors will resign to allow the new board to take the control of the club.”