Morecambe doggie day care boss proud of her film star pooch

When dog physio Gail Baker opened her new business on the same day as the Bay Gateway it was time for a double celebration.

That’s because Gail’s own pet pooch Ellie has landed a part in the remake of a film.

Ellie, a 12-year-old Jack Russell, is learning new tricks and commands for the hush-hush role.

The movie is coming out early next year and Gail can’t reveal many details until nearer the time.

But as Ellie’s shot at stardom has coincided with Gail’s new venture in Morecambe these are exciting times for the ‘doggie day care’ expert.

Gail’s new firm Hydropaws on the Whitefield Place business park specialises in looking after pet dogs while their owners are away or at work, as well as dog training and behaviour, grooming, hydrotherapy, massage and rehabilitation.

Hydropaws also has its own doggie ‘play centre’ with tunnels and obstacles for dogs to have the time of their lives.

As physiotherapist for the Welsh Dog Agility Team, Gail also has a wealth of experience in preparing dogs for ‘dog agility’ events where canines run through an obstacle course led by a handler. She travelled with the Wales team to the World Games in Holland and has helped prepare dogs for Crufts.

Gail said Ellie’s own training for the film role has gone well.

“She has to learn to growl and bark on command, things she’s not done before,” said Gail.

“I can’t say much about it yet but it’s going to be great.”

Blackpool-based Gail, who worked previously for Hest Bank Kennels, chose the White Lund site of her new business after being attracted to the area by the opening of the new link road.

“It’s definitely why I decided to open there,” she said.

“I have clients coming from further afield. Being able to get through the traffic makes a big difference to them.”