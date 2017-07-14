Morecambe Carnival line-up complete

More acts have been confirmed for this year’s Morecambe Carnival.

Singer and actress Martine McCutcheon, popular band Toploader and former Blue star Simon Webbe have been added to the bill.

They will perform on the second day (Sunday, August 20) of the two-day event which begins on Saturday, August 19.

Martine McCutcheon, famed for her roles in EastEnders and Love Actually, and as a popular panellist on TV show Loose Women, had a number one hit in 1999 with ‘Perfect Moment’ followed by four more Top 10 hits. She will release a new album this year.

Toploader are best known for their huge 2000 hit ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ and also had a Top 10 hit with ‘Achilles Heel’.

Simon Webbe was a member of noughties boy band Blue who had number one hits with ‘Too Close’, ‘If You Come Back’ and ‘Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word’ with Elton John, and other Top 5 singles including ‘All Rise’ and ‘Guilty’. Webbe also had solo success with ‘No Worries’ and ‘Lay Your Hands’.

They join former JLS front man Aston Merrygold, X Factor boy band Union J, 2016 X Factor contestants Sam Lavery and Yes Lad, Karen Harding, Josh Taylor, Tiger S, Jamie Lee Harrison, Danny Dearden and Pacific on the bill.

Local acts performing on The Bay stage will be Mark McKenna, Stuart Michaels, The Lancaster Bombers, The Bottlenecks and Sold to the Sky.

Last year’s carnival was headlined by Scouting for Girls and Alesha Dixon.

The 2017 event has been moved to August from its regular May slot due to concerns about the weather.

All weekend there will be a whole host of attractions including bike stunt shows, a petting zoo, food stalls, fairground, sandcastle competition, skydiving display and much more for all the family.

The traditional Morecambe Carnival Parade will be held on Sunday at 1.30pm led by Carnival Queen Shannon Reeve and Rosebud Abigail Anderson.

The Bay stage goes live at 2pm on the Sunday.

For more information go to HERE.