Morecambe alley now transformed to a green haven

A three year labour of love has transformed an alley in Morecambe into a beautiful haven residents can enjoy.

Chris Gibbins, 59, who has lived on Leyster Street for 37 years , was so fed up with the ‘disgraceful’ state of the alley behind his house that he set about fixing it.

Chris said: “I just stood at the top of the alley and thought it was such a disgrace and a waste of land that I may as well do it up.

“There was a two foot gap in the centre surrounded by brambles and weeds I stripped it and removed rubbish people had flytipped like a settee and carpets.

“You can run barefoot down it now! There is grass, flowerbeds, a barbecue, a wishing well, and fruit for the kids to pick so they know it doesn’t just come in tins.

“There are strawberry patches, rhubarb, blackcurrants, redcurrants, raspberries and gooseberries.

“For the first two years I did all the work on my own but for the last year my neighbours have been chipping in, buying turf and flags. I think they appreciate it.”

As well as plants, fruit and flowers, there is also a barbecue in the alley where Chris and his neighbours can enjoy socialising.

It’s also a safe place for children to play in, said Chris.He added: “My next door neighbour and I have also brewed our own beer, called Alley Gardens, so we can have a barbecue and a few beers and get to know each other.”

Councillor Margaret Pattison said: “ Well done to Chris and Emma for bringing the local neighbours together.”