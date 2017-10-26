Miss Lancashire teen has stage presence

A schoolgirl from Lancaster is a finalist in Junior Miss Lancashire.

Bethany Elsworth, 16, deputy head girl of Our Ladies Catholic College Sixth form, and also keen on performing arts, will be performing on a different stage against other teenagers to win the prestigious title .

She said: “I do a lot of performing arts and I will be taking a lead part in Dick Whittington at The Grand in Lancaster. This is the first competition of this type I’ve entered so I’m very nervous but super excited.”

Bethany, who has two sisters and five brothers, has had full support from her mum Lyndsay Lomax and the rest of her family.

She said: “Its not an easy competition so it’s very good to have her there to help. She was almost as excited as me when we found out that I was a finalist. She has been like my rock during this competition and I am very thankful.

“It’s been such an amazing experience and I loved every second of it so far.”

The final of Junior Miss Lancashire is this Sunday, October 29 in Preston.

As well as the title of Junior Miss Lancashire, girls can be crowned Junior Miss Charity Lancashire 2017 , Junior Miss Popularity Lancashire 2017, Junior Miss Publicity 2017 and Junior Miss Eco Lancashire 2017.

Bethany said: “I would be over the moon to win any of the titles they’re all amazing!

“For me personally its not the winning that counts it’s the taking part.I’ve really enjoyed my time as a Junior Miss Lancashire finalist and I am so sad that the final is on Sunday but even after the competition I am hoping to continue with similar work.”

Entering the competition has definitely made Bethany more confident, as she said: “I was so scared to talk to other people in the community before this competition and now I have been on The Bay Radio and I’m Deputy Head Girl.

“I have a better understanding of the Variety children’s charity which I am raising money for. It has made me want to volunteer more and raise even more money.”