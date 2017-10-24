Micro pub couple set to expand their business to Goosnargh

A Longridge couple’s venture into the micro pub business has been so successful, they are now expanding to a neighbouring village.

Husband and wife team Duncan and Nickie Crosbie, who opened Longridge’s first micro pub Tap & Vent on Towneley Parade a year ago, have been given the go-ahead to turn a former antiques shop on Whittingham Lane at Goosnargh into their second such venture.

The application for the change of use of the premises to a drinking establishment, including an outdoor seating area and external alterations at 853 Whittingham Lane was passed by Preston Council with conditions last week.

Council officers said they had received no objections to the proposals, saying it was “acceptable and would not have any unacceptable adverse impacts upon residential amenity, visual amenity or waste management”.

Duncan says they now aim to open what may be called Tap & T’ales by the end of November and would be following the same successful elements of Tap & Vent, which had gone “very, very well” and which they believed had become “a real part of the Longridge community”.

There will be no slot machines or music and Duncan says the aim will be to encourage “the art of conservation” within a relaxing and friendly environment.

Again, the emphasis will be on selling real ale and beers of the world, with four rotating cask ales, also gins and prosecco.