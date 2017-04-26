Memories of Morecambe Bay’s fishing past

The fishing heritage of Morecambe Bay will be captured in a new art series called ‘Catching Tales’.

Mini-broadcasts on Northern Rail trains, a performance by children on Morecambe promenade and specially designed newspapers will all be part of the project.

‘Catching Tales’ centres around the memories of people from the Bay’s fishing communities, past and present.

Morecambe Bay Partnership, a charity championing the Bay area, collected and recorded these memories for an archive and will share them through a series of art installations.

The first will be a soundscape piece called ‘Fleeting’.

On special Sundays throughout September, Northern Rail will host mini-broadcasts on some of its trains as memories are mixed with the natural sounds of the Bay allowing people to learn and reflect on the landscape passing by their window.

Then in 2018, Lancaster choreographer and dance artist Jenny Reeves, in partnership with sound engineer Lee Affen and Ludus Dance, will work with primary school children from around the Morecambe Bay area to create a performance piece to be showcased on Morecambe Promenade.

This will be inspired by the physical nature of fishing and the tides and elements that shape the Bay.

And Morecambe artist Kate Drummond will create a series of newspapers through 2017-18 bringing together stories and quotes from the archive with illustrations and fishing imagery.

These will be distributed in the towns and villages central to the fishing industry and shared through schools, libraries and special events.

Michelle Cooper, Community & Heritage Training Officer at Morecambe Bay Partnership, thanked the Heritage Lottery Fund for funding the project.