Mayor to speak at Lancaster World AIDS Day event

An event will be held in Lancaster to mark World AIDS Day.

Organised by Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender/Transexual (LGBT) charity Out In The Bay, the event on Thursday, December 1 will begin with a service at Lancaster Priory Church at 7pm.

Guest speakers include Robert Redfern, mayor of Lancaster.

The event will continue with a celebration at D2bar on Church Street starting at 8pm.

Tickets cost £5 and can be bought in advance or on the door.

Email info.oitb@gmail.com for more information.

AIDS FACTS

AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) is a syndrome caused by the HIV virus.

It is when a person’s immune system is too weak to fight off many infections, and develops when the HIV infection is very advanced.

This is the last stage of HIV infection where the body can no longer defend itself and may develop various diseases, infections and if left untreated, death.

There is currently no cure for HIV or AIDS. However, with the right treatment and support, people can live long and healthy lives with HIV.

World AIDS Day is held on December 1 each year and is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV and to commemorate people who have died.

World AIDS Day was the first ever global health day, held for the first time in 1988.

Over 100,000 people are living with HIV in the UK. Globally there are an estimated 34 million people who have the virus. Despite the virus only being identified in 1984, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history.

On November 24 it will be exactly 25 years since one of the most famous victims of the HIV virus, rock star Freddie Mercury, died of bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS.