M6 Junction 34 southbound slip road closure this weekend

A road closure will affect motorists using the M6 Junction 34 this weekend.

The southbound entry and exit slip roads will be closed for works to the carriageway on Caton Road in the mouth of the junction.

This closure will begin at 8pm on Friday, June 16 and will be complete by 6am on Monday, June 19.

At the same time there will be two way traffic signals on Caton Road either side of the southbound slip roads with single lane running.

Traffic will be able to travel between Lancaster and Caton as normal.

Diversions will be as follows:-

Traffic wishing to join the M6 south at junction 34 should join the M6 north at junction 34 to junction 35, exit and re-join the M6 travelling south to continue their journey.

Traffic wishing to exit the southbound M6 at junction 34 should continue to junction 33, exit and re-join the M6 north to junction 34 to continue their journey.

There will be fully signed diversions in place.

A spokesman for Bay Gateway road builders Costain said drivers should give themselves extra time to complete their journeys and follow the traffic management signage.

For a full schedule of upcoming road works on the Bay Gateway see HERE.