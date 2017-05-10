Leeds Ladies FC 1-2 Morecambe Ladies

Morecambe Ladies visited Leeds Ladies on Sunday and despite only having a shortened warm-up due to their late arrival, they left with a 2-1 victory.

Morecambe made a positive start with Millie Brown a strong figure in midfield, she was involved heavily in controlling the play and after 25 minutes her long distance effort was only partially saved by the Leeds keeper and it eventually crawled into the net to make it 1-0.

Morecambe keeper Nat Saunders then made an acrobatic save, pushing a cracking shot over the bar after a fast-moving Leeds attack as the visitors went into the half time break 1-0 up.

After the interval Leeds became a little more direct, hitting long balls over the Morecambe defence and relying on the pace of their strikers would be productive.

It turned out to be another long range effort that brought the scores level – Leeds’ best player once again evaded some challenges and sent a vicious shot at goal.

Saunders failed to deal with the power of the shot and after hitting a player it just about crossed the line.

Morecambe hit back though when Georgia Lupton survived some reckless challenges, staying on her feet to release Emma Kay who sidestepped a challenge and unleashed a powerful dipping shot into the top of the Leeds goal to score the winner.