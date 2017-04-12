Lancaster West Side Story cast feed burglar cake and beans

Actors fed a burglar beans and cake after discovering him during rehearsals for a musical.

The team from West Side Story took pity on the homeless man after finding him hiding in a side room after the break-in.

Members of Lancaster Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society (LADOS) also gave the man a drink as they waited for police to arrive.

“The police officer said he must be the best fed burglar!” said Sylvia Rogerson, LADOS chairman.

The break-in was discovered on Sunday at Lancaster’s Priory Hall on China Street where LADOS were rehearsing for their shows at the Grand Theatre next month.

When the LADOS choreographer went to open up the hall, they found there was mess everywhere. Police were called and the cast began their dancing rehearsal outside the hall.

A little later they went into one of the small side rooms to get something only to find a homeless man hiding there. Two of the male members of LADOS warmed up the burglar with some beans and even gave him some cake. The man then sat and watched rehearsals before police arrived.

“The owners of the hall had to be called out so there was quite a commotion,” said Sylvia.

“It looked as if there had been quite a few people there originally. A bit of a scary moment for some. When the police officer arrived one of the cast members was lying on the floor – killed off in the part. I bet the policeman got a bit of a shock!”

Officers searched around but nothing appeared to have been taken, although the door had been forced. The break-in is believed to have happened on Thursday.

A police spokesman said no arrests were made.

nWest Side Story will be showing at the Grand Theatre, Lancaster from Tuesday May 2 to Saturday May 6 at 7.30pm, Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets cost £12/£14 and are available at www.lancastergrand.co.uk or by calling 01524 64695. Go to www.lados.org.uk for info on LADOS.