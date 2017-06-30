Lancaster street now reopened after guttering is made safe

China Street in Lancaster has just reopened after a road closure due to falling debris.

Police said they were called to the scene 1.15pm today, Friday, to reports guttering had fallen from a building.

Police attended with the fire service and also put a road block on at Castle Hill and The Merchants pub.

The fire crews from Lancaster attended the scene with an aerial ladder platform after they were called by police at 1.22pm, saying metal was hanging off a three storey high building on China Street.

Crews on the aerial ladder platform could see a six foot length of guttering had fallen onto the floor.

The area was cordoned off and firefighters made the building safe to the public.

Police said no-one was injured and the road is now fully reopened.