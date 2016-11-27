Lancaster’s two grammar schools named in top performing schools list

Lancaster’s two grammar schools have been named in a top performing schools list published by The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Times Parent Power, to be published in the newspaper and online today, Sunday November 27, contains the top 2,000 state and independent schools, ranked by their latest academic results, and searchable by postcode, town, local authority and name of school.

Lancaster Girl's Grammar School

As well as assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

There are also live links to school websites and schools’ most recent inspection reports.

Lancaster Royal Grammar School was rated third third in the north west (47th nationally), while Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School came ninth (82nd nationally).

Now in its 24th year of publication, Parent Power is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s best schools.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A-level this summer (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades at GCSE.

They are published several weeks ahead of the official Government tables for secondary school performance.